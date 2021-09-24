Two-thirds of NFL experts pick against the Saints in Week 3

I mean, it’s tough to blame them, right? The New Orleans Saints just turned in maybe the least inspiring performance in Sean Payton’s 15-year tenure, and only 33% of experts polled at NFL Pickwatch are choosing them to defeat the New England Patriots in Week 3.

On the other hand, the Saints did the same thing to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 (who struggled to shift gears against the Detroit Lions on Monday night until they pulled away in the second half). Their Jekyll and Hyde act makes them tough to forecast.

A vast majority of experts picked against the Saints in Week 1, then backed the black and gold in Week 2 (to their regret). Let’s see if the Saints can prove them wrong again, but for the better this time.

Related

Saints not favored to beat Patriots in week's 2nd-lowest over/under

List