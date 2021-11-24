What two things Steve Kerr believes drove Andrew Wiggins' breakout

Kerr believes there are two reasons for Wiggins' breakout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As long as Steph Curry is on the court, the Warriors will be in contention for a playoff spot year in and year out.

What elevates Golden State from a contender to a championship-caliber team, though, is the supporting cast around Curry. Specifically, players such as Andrew Wiggins.

In his first full season with the Warriors last year, Wiggins established himself as a consistent, two-way threat on both ends of the court, a great compliment to Curry. This season, however, Wiggins got off to a rocky start.

Struggling out of the gate to begin the 2021-22 NBA season, Wiggins has since recaptured his success from the year prior. Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game's Damon & Ratto to discuss what changed after Wiggins' slow start to the season.

"I think two things happened," Kerr said. "I think number one, he got past the knee injury that was bothering him during training camp. His conditioning, his endurance, his explosion came back which we knew it would. Secondly, I think we collectively sort of figured out our team over the first couple weeks.

"Wiggs was very patient, he knew we needed him to defend, but offensively, I don't think we did a great job of getting him involved the first couple weeks. Then over the last couple weeks, it's all come together and he's found a good niche within the offense, he understands what we're looking for. I think he's simplified things, he's looking to catch-and-shoot and attack and he's playing exactly how we'd hoped that he would."

In 17 games played this season, Wiggins has scored 19.1 points per game on 49.4 percent shooting, both better marks than last season.

With Klay Thompson close to making his return to the court, a Warriors team with both "Splash Brothers" plus an excellent supporting cast of Wiggins and third-year guard Jordan Poole should give Golden State plenty of offensive weapons.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast