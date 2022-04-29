Two Texas wide receivers enter the transfer portal on Friday

It’s been a busy week for the Texas football program.

Shortly after spring practices conclude, most coaches have a sit down meeting with each player to discuss their performance and future with the program.

For the Longhorns in particular, several tough discussions were likely to be had in order to open up spots on the roster due to the influx of transfer portal talent that was acquired this offseason. It also bumped a few players down the depth chart, so it’s understandable for those players to look elsewhere for more playing time.

Just this week alone, five Texas players have entered the transfer portal. Wide receivers Dajon Harrison and Kelvontay Dixon were the latest Longhorns to enter the portal on Friday, joining teammates Myron Warren, Jaden Hullaby, and Jordon Thomas.

Texas WRs Dajon Harrison and Kelvontay Dixon are both now in the portal, per database watcher @TheAthletic. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) April 29, 2022

Harrison is a third-year wide receiver who has appeared in one game. He did not play in 2020, and his lone appearance came in the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma last season.

Dixon is also a third-year wide receiver who appeared in 15 games with one start. He played in all 12 games last season, totaling nine receptions for 100 yards. The highlight moment of Dixon’s career at Texas came in the Valero Alamo Bowl against Colorado, where he hauled in a 73-yard touchdown pass from Casey Thompson.

Texas acquired Isaiah Neyor, Agiye Hall, and walk-on Gabe Sulser this offseason at the position. Troy Omeire is also expected to return from a knee injury in the fall.

