Two of Texas’ top defensive back targets set to visit Alabama, Nick Saban this weekend

Going up against Alabama in the recruiting world has its pros and cons.

Pro: If the Crimson Tide are recruiting the same guys you are, the talent is there. Nick Saban could handpick his class if he wanted. The fact he wants the same prospects as you is a good sign about talent evaluation.

Cons: Alabama doesn’t lose.

Texas will be sweating a bit over the weekend as two of their top priorities on the board travel to Tuscaloosa. Cornerbacks Denver Harris and Terrance Brooks are set to take an official visit to Alabama, where Saban and his defensive staff will be pushing hard.

With Saban’s background being in coaching defensive backs, he takes these types of recruitments personally. And the record speaks for itsself. Naming off Alabama defensive backs in the NFL could paint a picture as to how successful Saban has been over the years but it would get redundant.

Where Harris and Brooks seem to be going into the official visit is yet to be seen. Both are being nationally recruited, proving they are more than SEC-quality defensive backs. Texas could have been seen as the favorite for Harris for some time, while Brooks has been open to all schools.

Steve Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski got their chance with the two defensive backs with an official visit the weekend of June 18. Harris seemed to enjoy his time in Austin, posing with family and friends in the uniform. The five-star has always been the No. 1 defensive priority on the Longhorns’ board and made sure to make him feel like that.

As for Brooks, straight after his visit to Texas, he went up north to see recent recruiting killer Ohio State. The son of former Texas A&M player, Chet, Brooks has been a wild card throughout the process.

If Saban decides to push hard for the defensive backs, the Longhorns could be in trouble. Looking at their 2021 class and their talent from the state of Texas would prove that enough. A nerve-wracking weekend is in store.

Looking for a sign of positivity: Texas seemed to fend off Alabama when four-star safety Bryce Anderson made his trip to Tuscaloosa. Hopefully, history repeats itself with Brooks and Harris in town.