Two Texas A&M freshmen made On3’s Midseason True Freshman All-American list

Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) has work to do to get back on track in the SEC West. The biggest test awaits this Saturday against Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) in front of 100,000 plus inside Neyland Stadium.

Outside of the two losses so far this season, the Aggies roster is chock-full of talent on offense and defense, which includes two freshman standouts who have earned starting positions at two key positions, as linebacker Taurean York and offensive tackle Chase Bisontis have made On3’s Midseason True Freshman All-American list after impressive performances through six games.

Opening the SEC schedule hosting Auburn, the Aggies defeated the Tigers behind a seven-sack, 15-tackle-for-loss defensive performance, aided by a career day from Taurean York, who recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, and netted his first career sack while calling nearly every defensive play in the process. So far this season, York is second on the team with 32 tackles, including 15 solo tackles, one sack, and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Starting every game this season at right tackle due to Reuben Fatheree’s elongated recovery time from a previous injury, Chase Bisontis (6-4, 320 pounds) has shown flashes of his tremendously high ceiling, allowing only one sack in the Week 2 loss to Miami while aiding the Aggies’ ground game to gain over 200 rushing yards against ULM and Auburn.

Receiving a 17.4 pass protection grade from PFF in the loss to Alabama, Bisontis has a lot of room to grow concerning his footwork and use of leverage, but let’s remember that he’s still a teenager with plenty of time to develop into a future full-time starter.

Congratulations to both young men on the honor!

Texas A&M will travel to face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Neyland Stadium (TV: CBS).

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire