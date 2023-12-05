Two Texas DB’s enter the transfer portal on Monday

The college football transfer portal window officially opened on Dec. 4 and will last through Jan. 2.

Texas has seen two players enter the transfer portal thus far. On Monday evening, it was reported that defensive backs Jalen Catalon and X’Avion Brice have each chosen to continue their careers elsewhere.

Catalon re-entered the portal as a graduate transfer after coming to Texas from Arkansas last offseason. He has dealt with a variety of injuries over the last two years, which caused him to miss several games for the Longhorns in 2023. He concluded the season with 17 total tackles and one forced fumble.

Brice played in four games for Texas over the last two seasons, recording four tackles and one defended pass. He was a former three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class that flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Texas.

