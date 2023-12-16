These two Texas commits are playing in the Texas high school football state championship

The Texas high school football championships are here, and while Austin may not have a high school representative this year, the Longhorns do.

Two 2024 Texas commits will be playing for a state title on Saturday. Both play for Duncanville, who will be playing for its second consecutive championship.

Texas commits playing in a TXHSFB State Championship game

The blue-chipper that will be drawing the most eyes is 5-star edge Colin Simmons. One of the top players in the country, Simmons drew headlines last season for collecting 22.5 sacks, 33 tackles for loss and 45 quarterback hurries on the way to Duncanville's first state title since 1998. He anchors a defense that gives up an average of 12 points per game.

Simmons is a long speed rusher, with measurements of 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds. He'll likely need to put on some weight in college, which is not a problem for his teammate and fellow commit Alex January.

The interior man on the Panthers' defensive line, January is the polar opposite of Simmons, measuring in at a massive 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds. His physicals fit the bill of a prototypical run stuffer, which the Longhorns will need considering T'Vondre Sweat's imminent departure for the NFL.

It's unfair to put that kind of expectation on January, but Sweat was also a 3-star coming out of high school. With some development and a college weight room, there is a path to impact for January.

