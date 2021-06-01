Two Tennessee student-athletes are back participating in team activities

Quarterback Kaidon Salter and linebacker Aaron Willis, both early enrollee freshmen, did not practice with Tennessee during the spring.

In March, Salter and Willis were involved in an incident at Stokely Hall.

They were charged with simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

A program official told Vols Wire on Tuesday that Willis and Salter are back participating in team activities.

Tennessee will kick off the 2021 football season under first-year head coach Josh Heupel on Sept. 2 against Bowling Green at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the matchup.

The 2021 season-opening game against Bowling Green commences the centennial celebration of Neyland Stadium, which opened in 1921.

Cedar Hill quarterback Kaidon Salter