Two teams Peter King thinks could emerge in potential Trent Williams trade

The question of will Redskins left tackle Trent Williams be traded is no longer an if, but when.

If Washington is unable to move the seven-time Pro Bowler over the next couple of weeks, the NFL Draft seems to be a likely time for the left tackle to be dealt. The Redskins don't have a second-round pick due to the Montez Sweat trade from a year ago and could be looking for one in return in a potential deal for Williams.

NBC Sports Peter King believes the Redskins should be able to find a trade partner for Williams, whether that's before or during the draft.

"I would be surprised if they weren't able to trade him," King told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay.

The longtime NFL analyst went on to name two teams that Redskins fans should keep an eye on in a potential deal for the 31-year-old, with the first being the New York Jets.

"I'd really watch the Jets," King said. "It makes so much sense with the Jets."

New York signed tackle George Fant to a three-year, $27 million contract in free agency, but the tight-end-converted-lineman could shift to right tackle should the Jets be able to acquire Williams. The Jets interest in Williams isn't new, either. Just a day after the longtime Redskin was given permission to seek a trade in early March, the Jets were rumored to be interested in the left tackle.

Left tackle is a position the Jets needed to address this offseason, and the signing of Fant has led to more questions than answers. In 2019, New York allowed an average of over three sacks a game, the fourth-worst mark in the league. After signing prized free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell a year ago, the rusher was unable to maximize his talent behind one of the worst offensive lines in football. Jets' rushers averaged just 0.7 yards before contact a year ago, the NFL's worst mark.

The Seattle Seahawks were the other team King believes could be eyeing a deal with Williams.

"Honestly, I'd watch Seattle, too," King said. "Seattle is forever in search of an offensive line fix."

Trading Williams to the Pacific Northwest would be the second deal between the Redskins and Seahawks this offseason, as Washington shipped disgruntled cornerback Quinton Dunbar to Seattle for a fifth-round pick a couple of weeks ago. Dunbar, like Williams, also wanted a new contract. Both have one year remaining on their current deal, each with zero guaranteed money.

Seattle currently has Duane Brown at left tackle, and he's been above average at the position since the Seahawks traded for him in 2017. But Brown, who has two years remaining on his contract, will turn 35 before the 2020 season begins. Williams is simply better and three years younger, which could intrigue Seattle into making a deal.

Williams held out all of the 2019 season after Redskins team doctors misdiagnosed a cancerous growth on his brain for nearly six years. He reported to Washington minutes before the trade deadline last season and planned to return, but the Redskins placed him on the Non-Football Injury list days later, ending his season without No. 71 him playing a snap.

The longtime left tackle was given permission to seek a trade by the Redskins last month but hasn't been able to find a trade partner for what the Redskins feel is fair value for the seven-time Pro Bowler. Last week, Williams' agent ripped to Redskins for "not acting in good faith" and blamed the lack of a trade solely on the Redskins.

King believes that once Williams is eventually moved, he should be able to net the Redskins either a second or third-round pick.

"He should still be able to get a mid-to-low 2 or a very high 3," King said. "That would be my expectation that would happen."

