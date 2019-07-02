Two teams penalized for lug nut violations at Chicagoland NASCAR penalized one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team and one NASCAR Xfinity Series team on Tuesday for each having one lug nut not safe and secure following the weekend's races at Chicagoland Speedway. The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for Monster Energy Series driver Denny Hamlin and the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford […]

NASCAR penalized one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team and one NASCAR Xfinity Series team on Tuesday for each having one lug nut not safe and secure following the weekend’s races at Chicagoland Speedway.

The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for Monster Energy Series driver Denny Hamlin and the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer both were found with lug nut violations during post-race inspection at the track.

As a result, both crew chiefs were fined — a $10,000 fine to Chris Gabehart, crew chief of the No. 11, and a $5,000 fine to Mike Shiplett, crew chief of the No. 00.

Both series return to the track this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.