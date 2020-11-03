Two teams fined for lug-nut violations after Martinsville

NASCAR officials issued fines to two teams Tuesday for lug-nut infractions during last weekend’s races at Martinsville Speedway.

In the Cup Series, officials found the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with one lug nut not safely secured after finishing ninth in Sunday’s Xfinity 500. Crew chief Adam Stevens was fined $10,000 for the safety violation specified in Section 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR Rule Book.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet of runner-up Justin Allgaier was also found with one unsecured lug nut in a post-race check after Saturday’s Draft Top 250. Officials handed No. 7 crew chief Jason Burdett a $5,000 fine.