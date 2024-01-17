Two TCU women's basketball games canceled for 'health and safety' of players

Two TCU women's basketball games have been canceled because the team doesn't have enough players.

The Big 12 made the announcement on Wednesday that the home matchup scheduled for that night against Kansas State and the game scheduled for Saturday at Iowa State were scratched.

"Per Conference rule, the member institution unable to field a team will forfeit the contest if no extraordinary circumstances exist," the conference said in a statement.

Kansas State and Iowa State both pick up a win with the Horned Frogs taking two losses, all in league standings. The overall records for the three teams will not be affected, per NCAA policy.

TCU issued a statement acknowledging the forfeiture of the games, citing the reason for the cancellations as "a result of injuries within the TCU program and ensure the health and safety of the program's student-athletes."

Guard Jaden Owens suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in Saturday's loss to Houston. She is a graduate student and the injury ends her season and her college basketball career.

The school said it will not be giving refunds for tickets for Wednesday's game. Fans can exchange tickets for an available home game left on the schedule.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Two TCU women's basketball games canceled with not enough players