Two Tar Heels earn ACC Player of Week honors

The UNC football program was lucky to escape Atlanta with a win over Georgia State on Saturday to move to 3-0 on the year.

After blowing a 21-3 lead, the Tar Heels rallied back in the fourth quarter to get the win. And a big reason why was because of the play of linebacker Cedric Gray and running back Omarion Hampton.

For their efforts, the duo earned Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week honors.

Gray was named the linebacker of the week in the conference after recording 14 tackles, a career-high. He also had two tackles for loss and some big plays in the second half to help the Tar Heels’ defense hold the Panthers scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Hampton had a pair of touchdowns and 110 rushing yards on the day, including a key score late in the game to give UNC a 35-28 lead. He earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors for his play.

UNC players have earned honors in all three games this season.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire