Two Tar Heels make Athlon Sports All-American preseason teams

Despite losing some key players to the NFL Draft, Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels do return some talented players. At the center of that is running back Omarion Hampton and pass rusher Kaimon Rucker.

And with just two months until the 2024 college football season starts, both are earning some preseason honors.

Hampton was named to the Athlon Sports All-American second team while Rucker was named to the third team. This should be the first of a few preseason honors for both players going into next season and it’s good to see them getting some national recognition.

For Hampton, he’s returning for another year as one of the top backs not only in the Atlantic Coast Conference but in all of college football. He rushed for 1,504 yards on 253 carries and 15 touchdowns a year ago.

He’s broken out as one of the top backs in all of college football and should be in that conversation again this season.

Rucker has had a similar path. He’s become UNC’s best pass rusher and was among the top players in terms of quarterback pressures in all of college football last season.

The linebacker had 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble for the Tar Heels last season.

North Carolina kicks off the 2024 campaign on the road at Minnesota on August 29th.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire