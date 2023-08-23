Two Super 25 showdowns top MHSAA, MAIS football schedule with score predictions

The MAIS is in full swing with games and the MHSAA is playing a full schedule on its opening night on Aug. 25.

Here’s a look at and a final score prediction for the top five games across the state this week.

Game of the Week

Picayune (0-0) at Brandon (0-0)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

This is the marquee matchup in the first week of the season. With Picayune, the No. 3 team in the Mississippi Super 25 high school football rankings, traveling to No. 4 Brandon.

Picayune is looking to three-peat as state champion. Picayune went 15-0 in 2022 and won the MHSAA Class 5A championship with a 31-21 victory over West Point.

For the Maroon Tide (29-1 over the past two seasons, it all starts two members of the Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen − edge rusher Jamonta Waller, a Florida commit, and running back Chris Davis Jr, who is committed to Stanford.

On offense, Brandon must go fast and tire Picayune down. It must spread the ball around, but more importantly get Nate “The Train” Blount going. Blount led the Bulldogs with 303 carries for 2,013 yards and 26 TDs in 14 games last season. He had 1,442 for 17 TDs as a sophomore.

Prediction: Brandon 42, Picayune 38

Jackson Academy (2-0) at Pillow Academy (1-0)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Jackson Academy used the legs of Omarean Ellis, who rushed for 109 yards, including scores of 33 and 50 yards, in a 40-10 win against Leake last week. Jackson's Kiandre Terry had 111 yards on six receptions, including a touchdown.

Prediction: Jackson Academy 24, Pillow Academy 17

Jackson Prep (1-0) at Adams County Christian (2-0)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Jackson Prep did not have a 100-yard rusher, but used team ball against Copiah Academy, scoring 28 points in the first half to cruise to a 42-7 win.

Adams County Christian likely will provide a sturdier challenge, but it will not be enough.

Prediction: Jackson Prep 35, Adams County Christian 27

MISSISSIPPI'S BEST: Mississippi Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 1: Starkville at No. 1

Oak Forest Academy (1-0) at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (2-0)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Madison-Ridgeland Academy will have the emotional boost of seeing coach Herbert Davis in the house. After missing the first two games while battling kidney failure, Davis will be watching from the press box.

Last week, MRA dismantled Magnolia Heights 56-14. USM commit John White was 14-for-20 for 282 yards with four touchdowns. Running back Charles Simpson has rushed for more than 300 yards in the first two games and also is a threat catching the ball out of the backfield.

Oak Forest's chances rest on how well it can run the ball against MRA.

Prediction: MRA 21, Oak Forest Academy, 20

Ocean Springs (0-0) at Madison Central (0-0)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

In a Mississippi Super 25 game, Madison Central is ranked No.12 and Ocean Springs is No.14. In an opener for both teams that need to knock the rust off, the team that makes the fewest mistakes will win.

Prediction: Madison Central 28, Ocean Springs 24

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MHSAA, MAIS football: Mississippi top high school games for Aug. 25