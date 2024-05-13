Two Stormers have contracts purchased by Major League organization

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Lancaster Stormers players had their contract purchased by the Minnesota Twins, marking the first players of the 2024 season to be picked up by a Major League organization.

Outfielder Kyle Hess had his contract purchased first followed by left-handed starting pitcher Caleb Baragar.

Hess is a Donegal High School and University of Pittsburgh graduate. The 24-year-old led the Atlantic League with a .433 (13-30) mark for the first 12 games of the season. Hess posted three home runs with 10 RBI and two stolen bases.

The rookie hit .300 at Pitt with 27 homers, 152 RBI, and an OPS of over 1.000 in his last two seasons.

“Hess came in and did exactly what he needed to do to get noticed,” said Lancaster manager Ross Peeples. “I couldn’t be happier for him. He’s a great kid and plays the game the right way. He’ll be successful in life no matter what.”

Less than 24 hours after Hess’s contract was purchased, the Twins purchased Barager’s contract.

Barager had started in three games for Lancaster, going 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA across 16 innings. The 30-year-old gave up just nine hits and four earned runs while walking five and striking out 18.

The Michigan native previously spent some time in the Major Leagues, spending the 2020 season and some of 2021 with the San Francisco Giants. Across 49 big league games, Barager went 7-2 with two saves and a 2.78 ERA.

“Baragar is an experienced pitcher who got off to a good start,” Peeples said. “I am excited that he gets this opportunity to get back to the big leagues.”

The Stormers are currently in third place in the North division of the Atlantic League with a 7-8 record.

