Two steps back: Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense implodes against the Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) were on a roll after winning three out of their last four games, but that came to a screeching halt after losing 13-7 to the New York Giants (3-7). The Eagles had an opportunity to grab a hold of the NFC East, after the Dallas Cowboys’ loss on Thanksgiving, but instead, the offense — which had been powerful, efficient, and multi-faceted of late — couldn’t overcome the Giants’ defense.

Last week, Jalen Hurts was the first quarterback in franchise history to get three rushing touchdowns in a single game. So the game-plan for the Giants defense was to contain Hurts. That’s what they did.

Jalen Hurts ended the game with only 14 completions on 31 attempts totaling 129 yards through the air. Hurts was sacked one time, threw three interceptions and ended the game with a 17.5 completion rating. OUCH!

Coming out of the tunnel, the Eagles went three and out on their first drive. On their second drive they began pulling it together and went on a 10-play drive before Hurts threw his first interception of the game.

Without a replay, it was hard to determine what actually happened down-field, but it seems that Hurts overthrew his target, Quez Watkins. The fans were calling for apparent hold at the top of the route, but after the referee’s took some time looking at the play, it was clean.

On the Eagles third offensive drive of the game, the Giants continued to put pressure on Hurts; hopefully forcing him into some bad decisions.

After feeling the pressure here, many would assume that Hurts would just throw this ball away, but he doesn’t. Unfortunately, this has been a constant criticism Hurts’ game. These forced throws will actually get him into trouble on the very possession.

Nearing the end of the second quarter, Hurts and the Eagles offense had another long drive with 15 plays, totaling 106 yards. They march all the way down to the Giants 1-yard line and instead of just throwing the ball away, Hurts forces this throw and loses a chance to put three points on the board.

Many would argue that the coaches should have just run the ball on the early downs, but Hurts had an open tight-end Dallas Goedert right at the goal-line, but he decides to scramble to the sideline and force a pass instead.

Just throw the ball away and take the easy three points! This is the first time this season that the Eagles were shut out in the first half.

Now despite the interceptions, the Eagles were actually still in the game only down 3-0. It was up to the offence to actually move the ball ,but once the Eagles got the ball back in the second half they lost possession on a fourth down pass attempt.

Just when it seemed like nothing was going right for the offense, Hurts throws another pick.

Free safety Xavier McKinney, was back deep to help rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson on the one-on-one coverage against Jalen Reagor on the outside. McKinney was able to read the underthrown ball and grab the interception with ease, so the Giants take over on their own 46-yard line.

The Eagles’ offense had three interceptions on their first six drives. Two of the three were in Giants territory where the Eagles offense should have come away with at least a field goal.

Late in the game, the Eagles passing attack was so non-existent that they managed to somehow put together a 10-play scoring drive without getting a single completion through the air. Unfortunately, this game plan was not sustainable, as running back, Boston Scott fumbled the ball late in the game giving the ball back to the Giants with less than two minutes left.

It didn’t help that head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff seemed determined to have Hurts force the ball to receiver Jalen Reagor when rookie receiver DeVonta Smith was available to make the plays Reagor couldn’t.

Despite the Giants not converting a single turnover to points, the Eagles passing game ending up being the reason for their loss. This was by-far Jalen Hurts worst game of the season and the most interceptions he’s thrown in a single game. The pressure from the Giants seemed to be too much, but it was inevitably the decisions Hurts made that were the primary reasons for the loss.