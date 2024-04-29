Two Steel players on Central Scouting report's final rankings for NHL draft

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Two Steel players have made NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Both Alex Lunski and Mason Peapenburg made the final cut of skaters who were decided on by Central Scouting during a five-day, in-person session in Toronto earlier this month. That meeting came on the heels of a two-day video conferencing which was held to discuss and finalize regional lists.

Lunski, a forward from Minnetonka, Minnesota, played in 25 games for the Steel this past season and netted four goals and four assists. He is committed to play Division I hockey for the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. A defenseman, Peapenburg, from Larsen, Wisconsin, played in 31 games this year and had nine assists and a plus/minus rating of plus 13. He committed in February to play DI college hockey for the University of Wisconsin.

The 2024 NHL draft is reportedly going to be held in the Sphere in Las Vegas, with the first round set for June 28 and rounds two through seven slated for June 29. The date for the NHL Draft Lottery, which will determine the first 16 picks in the draft, has yet to be decided on by the League. In last year’s NHL draft, former Steel netminder Adam Gajan was selected 35th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Ratzloff returning as head coach; team announces new three-year lease with CF Ice Arena

The Steel have also announced that general manager and head coach Chris Ratzloff will be returning for his second season with the Steel after leading the team to a 29-25-4-2 record in his first season. In a release issued on the team’s website, Ratzloff emphasizes the team’s potential and the strong relationships built within the Chippewa community, stating, “I’m grateful to have another opportunity with the Steel and look forward to next season. We have a great core of potential returners and the players we have recruited will add to that.”

The Leader-Telegram reached out to Ratzloff for comment on his new contract and to discuss the impact both Lunski and Peapenburg had on this year’s team, but did not hear back from the head coach as of press time.

Assistant Coach Steve Dougherty will be entering his third season and has also been promoted to Associate Head Coach. Dougherty shares his enthusiasm for developing young talent and working alongside Ratzloff. In the same release from the Steel’s website, Dougherty highlights the team’s focus on nurturing players for future advancement, stating, “I’m really excited to be returning with the Steel for another season. I am looking forward to again getting to coach and learn from Chris Ratzloff, he’s a phenomenal coach and an even better person.”

Owner Kelly Kasik echoes the excitement, emphasizing the coaches’ positive impact on the community and their commitment to player development, stating, “We are thrilled to have our coaches back! We had a great group of young talented hockey players this past season and I am so excited to see what they can accomplish next season.”

In addition to coaching renewals, the Chippewa Steel announced a new three-year lease agreement with the Chippewa Area Ice Arena. This extension underscores the team’s dedication to Chippewa Falls and its vibrant hockey community.

Ratzloff and Dougherty express their eagerness to continue engaging with fans and youth hockey programs while solidifying the Steel’s presence in Chippewa Falls, with Ratzloff adding, “We are excited about the three-year lease. It has been great working with Bob and the CYHA Board. Our players have enjoyed working with the youth teams and programs and will continue that.”

Dougherty concludes, “The recently signed three-year agreement with the rink solidifies that we’ll be a part of the great community of Chippewa for the next few seasons, and is something everyone is really excited about.”

Other News and Notes

In other off-season Steel news, defenseman Nick Hatton has committed to St. Olaf College in Minnesota and the team announced three tender alerts throughout the week last week..

Tendered by the team are Devin Shakar, a goaltender who has been between the pipes for the Northwood School in Lake Placid, New York; and forward Anthony Preskar, who most recently has been playing for the Chicago Fury, a AAA amateur hockey organization and member of the Tier One Elite League. Also, the team announced that forward Austin Boyce, who has been playing for North Star Christian Academy in A;exandria, Minnesota. has been tendered.

Midwest Division Star of the Week: Cam Davis, Forward, Chippewa Steel

The 2023-24 season ended on a high note for Chippewa forward Cam Davis, who put on a show in the Steel’s final game April 11 that ended the regular season. The Butler, Pennsylvania, native added a goal in each period for a hat-trick on the night where the Steel won 5-3 over the Jets. For that effort, he was named the Midwest Division’s Star of the Week for the final week of regular-season play. Davis played in 55 games this season totaling 17 points with 7 goals and 10 assists. “Cam has taken his game to another level over the last month, taking care of the details and really playing the right way,” Ratzloff said in a statement on the North American Hockey League’s (NAHL) website. “It was good to see him get rewarded Thursday night for how aggressive he played and the way he pressured pucks all over the ice.”