Two state champs and more: Remembering Fall River's biggest sports stories in 2023

FALL RIVER — It was a year to remember for Fall River area teams in 2023.

There were two state titles, teams making a run to the finals and a team that moved on from a longtime Thanksgiving Day tradition

Here’s a look at the five of the biggest stories involving Fall River area athletes, coaches and teams from the past year:

Joseph Case High School battles Somerset in the last Thanksgiving Day football game at Somerset Berkley Regional High School in this file photo from 2022.

5. Case football ends 90-year Thanksgiving rivalry with Somerset Berkley

The long-standing Thanksgiving Day high school football rivalry between Case and Somerset Berkley jump-started the holidays for decades. Two neighboring communities went head-to-head that morning on the fourth Thursday in November for bragging rights at the dinner table. However, the 90-year tradition, which dated back to the 1930s, was officially over in January.

"I've always said since Day One, being the coach and the AD at Case, I will always do what I feel is in the best interest of my student-athletes," Anthony Palladino said. "This decision was not easy, breaking up a game that has been going on for a long time."

The Cardinals began a new tradition with Atlantis Charter/Westport.

The Tewksbury softball team celebrates the final out as Somerset Berkley's Makenzie Jacobs walks off the field.

4. Somerset Berkley softball's thrilling tournament run

The Somerset Berkley softball team enjoyed a postseason ride like no other team in school history. Twice in pressure-packed situations, the Raiders found a way to pull out improbable, come-from-behind playoff wins to keep their dreams alive for the program's first state title. The 2023 magical run included taking down No. 2 seed Billerica in extra innings to punch its first-ever Final 4 appearance in school history.

"The Somerset Berkley softball program has a long history of success way before my coaching career," head coach Sally McKinnon said after a season ending loss to Tewksbury in the Division 2 state semifinals. We have high standards every year. This team just set them higher. They showed up every day and played hard."

Westport's Korynne Holden battles with Sutton eighth grader Courtney Clemens in Friday's Division V Elite Eight game at Sutton Middle/High School.

3. Magical season ends for Westport girls basketball

It was a season to remember for the Westport girls basketball team. Throughout the MIAA tournament, the Wildcats fought like champions until the very end. It was the first Division 5 quarterfinals trip since 2019 for Westport. It ended with a tough loss to Sutton.

"I told the kids don't hang your heads on this one," Wildcats head coach Jen Gargiulo said. "We fought for each other and we had an outstanding season with outstanding leadership. That's all a coach could ask for. I'm proud of them. They did awesome."

The Case softball team poses with the Division IV state trophy after beating Hampshire Regional.

2. Case softball wins fifth state title in program's history

The words of the day for the Case softball team were be yourself and give it your all, just like they have been doing all year in 2023. The Cardinals were definitely ready to erase the 2022 shortcoming of a state title. Despite a weather-suspended final game, Case kept its focus against Hampshire and won the program's fifth state title with a 7-2 victory. Senior Brooke Orton provided the big fireworks for the Cardinals with a grand slam and five RBIs.

"I'm just so proud of them," said Cardinals head coach Shannon Silva, who pitched Case to back-to-back titles in 1995-96. "This wasn't just a softball game or one season, this was a lot of blood, sweat, tears, laughs, memories, good days, bad days and lost championships. All went into this season. I'm so happy [my] five seniors are going out with a state championship. They've worked so hard all year."

Members of the Westport boys soccer team celebrates after beating Sutton in the Division 5 quarterfinal game at Sutton High School.

1. Westport boys soccer wins school's first-ever MIAA state championship in any sports

The undefeated Wildcats punched their ticket to the state final for the first time in school history after blanking Boston International Newcomer Academy in the Division 5 state semifinal game. In the state final, the Wildcats battled for two overtimes before beating Douglas in penalty kicks to win the school's first MIAA state championship in any sport. Westport finished the season with a remarkable 22-0-1.

"It feels amazing, it really does," Wildcats head coach Chris Parker said. "It's been five months of work and these guys have been so devoted. They really committed in the offseason. We always say our practices is going to be more grueling, in terms of battling, than in most of the games. [Our] kids are battle ready. They are just tireless workers."

Other moments to remember

∎ Somerset Berkley football finds a new Thanksgiving opponent in Rhode Island

∎ Former Case graduate and three sport-athlete Ellie Roberts named head girls basketball coach

∎ Case softball visits Fenway Park and receive their state championship rings

∎ Case and Hampshire softball have dance off when rain interrupts state championship

∎ Durfee football snaps a 13-game losing skid that dated back to 2021.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Chezsports.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River area's biggest sports stories of 2023