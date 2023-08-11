Two starters off to the side during Arkansas football's seventh fall practice

Arkansas football held its seventh fall football practice Friday morning with the team working outside the Fred W. Smith Football Center.

In total, the Hogs will practice 20 times before Week 1, and this was their last practice before the first fall scrimmage Saturday.

The Arkansas defense wraps up AJ Green Thursday during the first fall practice with pads on.

Here are three takeaways from Friday's 15-minute open portion of practice:

Two starters working off to the side

Linebacker Chris Paul Jr. and offensive lineman Devon Manuel did not participate in team drills Friday morning. Both players are projected starters for the Razorbacks, with Paul being named to the Butkus Award Watch List on Thursday.

Jaheim Thomas and Jordan Crook took reps as the first-team linebackers Friday in Paul's absence. Andrew Chamblee ran with the starting offensive line at left tackle, which has been Manuel's spot all fall.

Jashaud Stewart, a transfer from Pitt, was also off to the side Friday. Sam Pittman will speak to the media Saturday after the Arkansas scrimmage.

Var'keyes Gumms takes first 'fastball' reps

The transfer tight end from North Texas was expected to have a big role in the Arkansas offense this year, but he arrived this fall and has been brought along slowly.

On Friday, he took his first reps in the Razorbacks' 'fastball' drill, and he made a nice play busting down the seam and hauling in a pass from freshman quarterback Malachi Singleton.

Keyes' integration is a good sign that he is slowly building to a presence when the Hogs travel to Little Rock for their opening game.

Adjustments all across the depth chart

Arkansas had plenty of changes throughout its 'fastball' depth chart Friday. Players are getting a chance to impress Pittman and the rest of the coaching staff before Saturday's scrimmage.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Two starters off to the side at Arkansas football's 7th fall practice