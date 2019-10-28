There are two stars named Aaron in Green Bay and Browns implode again: The 10 biggest takeaways from NFL week eight

Aaron Jones was Aaron Rodgers' favourite target as the Packers took out the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football - USA TODAY Sports

We're roughly halfway through the 2019 NFL season, and after eight weeks we have two undefeated teams remaining, and two still looking for their first win.

The New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers extended their impressive records in emphatic fashion on Sunday, while the Cincinnati Bengals slumped to a limp defeat in London. Thankfully we didn't have to watch the Miami Dolphins this weekend - they play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Here are the 10 biggest takeaways from another big night of American Football action...

The Aaron-Aaron connection is taking off for Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers' wide receiver room currently consists of names like Allen Lazard, Jake Kumerow and a zombiefied Jimmy Graham. Good job, then, that running back Aaron Jones has become such a weapon in the passing game. After catching a beautiful touchdown pass over his back shoulder against the Raiders last weekend, against the Chiefs Jones blew up for seven receptions for 159 yards and two scores, as the Packers beat the Patrick Mahomes-less Chiefs 31-24 on Sunday Night Football.

Jones added a further 67 yards on the ground and had two further touchdowns called back for penalties, while Rodgers finished 23 of 33 for 305 yards and three scores. Green Bay are now 7-1 and look to be back as a true force in the NFC freed from the shackles of Mike McCarthy.

We were sadly robbed of a Mahomes-Rodgers showdown, but Chiefs back-up Matt Moore was not a disaster, completing 24 of 36 for 267 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. Mahomes is healing much quicker than initially anticipated, and may even be fit to face the Vikings next week, but Andy Reid's play calling and a rejuvenated pass rush (the Chiefs sacked Rodgers four times) may mean they can get by a little longer without their mercurial QB if needs must.

Kyle Shanahan has arrived as a head coach

Tevin Coleman scored four touchdowns against the Panthers Credit: USA Today

The 49ers humbled a very good Panthers defense on the way to a 51-13 drubbing on the West Coast - the first time that particular scoreline had ever been seen in the NFL. The Panthers had no answers for Kyle Shanahan's misdirection on offense, with Tevin Coleman torching them for 105 yards and a hat-trick of touchdowns on the ground - plus another through the air - and new boy Emmanuel Sanders getting in on the act in his first game as a Niner.

It was a complete performance from 7-0 San Fran as their defense also got in on the act. Kyle Allen, who was interception-free through his first five NFL starts, was picked off three times, including an impressive grab from Nick Bosa who had a monster of a game. The Defensive Rookie of the Year shoo-in (and possible Defensive Player of the Year candidate) also tallied three sacks on a day which may well have lost Allen his job, with Cam Newton returning to fitness.

The Niners are no undoubtedly a Super Bowl favourite after another emphatic win, and could be in a collision course with the Patriots for the big game in Miami in February.

The Browns are still experts in self-destruction

Total interceptions the last 2 weeks:



Josh Allen: 0

Sam Darnold: 7

Baker Mayfield: 4 pic.twitter.com/y1LaCLppiR







— Josh Allen's Burner Account (@JoshAllenBurner) October 27, 2019

Baker Mayfield's flea flicker into the hands of Patriots lineman Lawrence Guy was comedy gold (sorry Baker) and could not be a better summation of Cleveland's day (or even their entire season). A series of errors - including two consecutive fumbles from running back Nick Chubb - killed the Browns' chances before they even got going, leaving them 17-0 down at the end of the first quarter and unable to recover.

The Patriots offense was not great, and probably still needs some poor help before the trade deadline, but it did not need to be. Cleveland's sloppiness coupled with an elite defense which has already registered a staggering 25 turnovers this season got the job done comfortably. Julian Edelman was Tom Brady's prime weapon, catching eight passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns, and running back James White (four catches for 75 yards) continues to be the No 2 option in the passing game.

There was hope this game would be the first time the Pats' D would be properly tested against decent offensive opposition, but Mayfield was poor again and his much-vaunted relationship with Odell Beckham Jr continues to be a massive let down. OBJ is on track for the fewest receptions, yards and touchdowns of his career.

The Eagles have discovered some grit

Brandon Graham sacks Bills quarterback Josh Allen Credit: USA Today

The Eagles played hard against Buffalo on Sunday. With a 3-5 record staring them in the face if they lost, they did not have a lot of choice. On offense they leaned heavily on their running game, with Jordan Howard carrying 23 times for 96 yards and a touchdown, while rookie Miles Sanders blew up on a 65-yard touchdown run and Carson Wentz made frequent use of his legs.

It was an impressive rushing display against a very good Bills defense, while the Philly D also came in strong. Brandon Graham strip-sacked Josh Allen late in the first half and the Eagles took the lead from the resulting drive and while Allen was pick-free he was unable to dice up Philadelphia's shoestring secondary and was sacked three times.

This felt like something of a wake-up call for a Bills team that was flying high at 5-1, but had not yet faced any decent opposition outside of the Patriots. For the Eagles this needs to be a catalyst for the second half of the season, because the way things currently look there may only be one playoff team coming out of the NFC East.

Drew Brees + Saints defense = Super Bowl contender

Drew Brees returned with a win for the Saints Credit: USA Today

Drew Brees is back in the line-up for the Saints after Teddy Bridgewater deputised perfectly, leading the team to five wins in the future Hall of Famer's absence. Brees made is six in a row for New Orleans with a comfortable 31-9 win over the Cardinals, ending Arizona's hot streak with an abrupt bang. No 9 completed 34 of his 43 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns, immediately rekindling his romance with the unstoppable Michael Thomas, who hauled in 11 balls for 112 yards and a score.

Latavius Murray was also a big factor for the second straight week, with Alvin Kamara remaining injured on the sidelines. Murray rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown from 21 attempts and was also used frequently as a screen pass option, catching nine passes for 55 yards and another TD. Brees' third favourite target? Fellow quarterback Taysom Hill, who continued to show his outrageous versatility with three catches for 63 yards and a touchdown - his third of the season.

On another day Brees' return may have been overshadowed by yet another brilliant showing from New Orleans' defense. They held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals to just two third down conversions from 12 attempts and kept them out of the end zone all afternoon. All the pieces are in place for the Saints to make another deep run into the postseason, and maybe this time go all the way.

Deshaun Watson is one of the very best

Look at this play from Deshaun Watson and tell me he isn't right there with the likes of Mahomes, Brady, Rodgers and Russell Wilson as one of the very best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Texans had trailed all game against the Raiders, but the sign of an elite quarterback is being able to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. This spectacular play put Houston ahead with around six minutes left in the fourth quarter, and they hung on for a 27-24 win that sets them up nicely at 5-3 in the AFC South.

Watson was actually kicked in the face by Arden Key during this play, and walked into his post-match press conference looking like he'd done 12 rounds with Anthony Joshua. Watson is so evasive and so determined that I'm not certain he wouldn't win. London is in for a treat when he arrives to face the Jags this weekend.

This was a gutting defeat for the 3-4 Raiders but the strides they have made since last season are undeniable. Jon Gruden is doing a good job of building a hungry young team that can compete against good opposition, and the signs look good going forward.

Cooper Kupp is a bona fide star

Wembley is Cooper Kupp's house now. The slot receiver turned No 1 breakout star was involved in everything good the Rams did on offense in a 24-10 win over the Bengals, catching seven passes for a whopping 220 yards and a stunning touchdown that came off a triple reverse which started as an end around to Kupp and ended up in his hands again for a 65-yard score.

Jared Goff is now the NFL's passing yards leader with 2,367 and 792 of those have gone to Kupp, who is second behind just Michael Thomas in receiving yards from the season. Kupp may not be as big a name as Julio Jones or as flashy as OBJ but he's outperforming all of them right now. He was open whenever Goff looked to him on Sunday as he took full advantage of a terrible Bengals defense.

Matthew Stafford is playing like a top five QB

Matthew Stafford led the Lions to victory over the Giants Credit: USA Today

Matthew Stafford has barely put a foot wrong this season, and shouldn't be far from the MVP conversation of the Detroit Lions make an unlikely run into the playoffs. He basted Daniel Jones in an entertaining 31-26 win at Ford Field, competing 25 of his 32 passes for 342 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

After sending Marvin Jones into the stratosphere with four touchdowns last week, on Sunday Stafford gave Kenny Golladay his turn. Golladay pulled in six catches for 123 yards and two scores while Danny Amendola (Eight catches for 95 yards) proved useful out of the slot. At 3-3-1 the Lions are still well in the wildcard race in the NFC, and have been one of this season's most pleasant surprises. Not only are they a competitive team, they are also a lot of fun to watch and have the potential to upset anyone on their day.

Jones also played well for the Giants after slumping disappointingly following his stellar debut. He had 322 yards, four touchdown passes and no picks, with Saquon Barkley very much a factor again in his second game back from injury. Barkley had 143 all-purpose yards and a score, pleasing the fantasy owners who were forced to stash him on their bench during his downtime, if not propelling the 2-6 G-men to a much-needed win.

Gardner Minshew deserves to keep the Jags' starting job

Gardner Minshew impressed again in the win over the Jets Credit: USA Today

Nick Foles is nearing a return from his broken clavicle, but how can you take Gardner Minshew out of this Jaguars line-up? The rookie revelation was excellent in dispatching the lowly Jets 29-15, throwing for 279 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. At 4-4 the Jags are far from out of the race for the AFC South, and this does not feel like the right time to make a change at the most important position. Minshew threw touchdown passes for Chris Conley, DJ Chark and Keelan Cole on Sunday, and is treating this offense like it is very much his own. So he should.

The less said about the Jets the better. Sam Darnold had three more interceptions and Adam Gase still can't find a way to get Le'Veon Bell - one of the best receiving backs the NFL has ever seen - involved in the passing game. He feels wasted in this offense, and while this is never going to happen I would love to see him traded to a team like the Colts or Texans with playoff ambitions.

The Chicago Bears are a wounded animal

Eddie Pineiro reacts after missing the game-winning field goal Credit: USA Today

The 3-4 Bears are not dead, but after a devastating 17-16 home defeat to the Chargers they are limping badly. Their kicker woes returned at Soldier Field as Eddie Pineiro missed two field goals, including one which could have won them the game as time expired. All the blame can't be put on the kicker, though - the Bears' offense has been a problem all season and Mitchell Trubisky looks less like a franchise quarterback with every passing week. Not even the emergence of rookie running back David Montgomery (27 carries foe 135 yards and a touchdown) could get them going.

The Chargers needed a win as badly as the Bears, but are still clinging desperately to their own playoff hopes at 3-5. Their defense is lacking the explosiveness of Derwin James while Melvin Gordon has not provided even a bit of a spark on offense. His game-losing fumble last week was followed by just 31 yards from eight carries here. The backfield looked stronger when Austin Ekeler was getting the brunt of the work.