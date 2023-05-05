Two-star running back commits to Wisconsin

Wynn Stang, a two-star running back from Mukwonago, Wisconsin committed to Wisconsin on Friday. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete will be with the Badgers for this upcoming season as a member of the class of 2023.

Operating as an unheralded recruit went without a Division 1 offer and will stay in his home state to join the Badgers. Regardless of his role on the team, Stang will have an opportunity to be a part of a Wisconsin football season for the books.

With head coach Luke Fickell at the helm, the buzz around the team is at a high right now and Stang will be a part of a backfield that includes stars like Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire