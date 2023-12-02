Two standout Aggies named to On3’s True Freshman All-American Team

Texas A&M’s 2023 season will mostly be remembered for the firing of longtime head football coach Jimbo Fisher and the subsequent hiring of new head coach Mike Elko, who was the Aggie’s defensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

Ending the regular season at 7-5 with an impending bowl game to be announced on Sunday, this has been an average season at best, but that doesn’t discount the play of several young players on the Aggies roster, including freshman linebacker Taurean York, and freshman offensive lineman Chase Bisontis.

This week, On3 released their final Freshman All-American Team, as York joined Texas linebacker Anthony Hill (previously committed to Texas A&M) and Virginia linebacker Kam Robinson. Bisontis, who started at right tackle for a majority of the season, joined Francis Mauigoa (Miami), Kayden Proctor (Alabama), Spencer Fano (Utah), and Ethan Mackenny (Georgia Tech).

York, who recorded 66 Total Tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble, was second on the team behind standout junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who led the team with 83 tackles, eight sacks, and 17 tackles for loss on the year. Coming into the year, after losing Anthony Hill to the Longhorns, York’s average recruiting ranking was quickly disputed as soon as he hit the field, possessing the speed, vision, strength, and intelligence to man the Aggie D for years to come.

For Bisontis, it was an up-and-down season built on slow but steady progress, leading to grading out as the highest-rated offensive player in A&M’s road loss to Ole Miss, per Pro Football Focus. Bisontis is on the right track, barring whoever Mike Elko selects as A&M’s new offensive line coach.

Congratulations to both young men on their achievements during the 2023 season.

