Two St. Louis stars forced off with serious injuries 🤕

St. Louis City SC had an unfortunate first 45 minutes of football against FC Dallas on Saturday.





The visitors were forced into two early substitutions when Celio Pompeu and Joakim Nilsson picked up serious injuries.

Pompeu appeared to snap his ankle when it was caught under his leg following a collision.

St. Louis' medical staff reacted immediately and brought out an air cast before a stretcher carried him off.

Roughly 15 minutes later, the second squad member was removed as Nilsson pulled up with an apparent hamstring injury.

To make things even worse for St. Louis, Tim Parker also picked up a yellow and will be suspended for the next match.