Two sport star at Mount Miguel H.S. receiving national attention

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)-Not too many people can say they run the 200 meter dash in less than 21 seconds. Well that was until I met Brandon Arrington, a sophomore, two sport star at Mount Miguel High School. Over the weekend he received recognition in the college football ESPN recruiting database ranked 7th in the nation for the 2026 class. Oh it gets better, Arrington ran the 200 in a time of 20.59 on Friday at the Grossmont Conference varsity finals. That is the 4th fastest time in the country.

“I was just a school doing my work, next thing I get tagged on instagram or something. But the first time I got ranked it was like this other ranking and I was like wow.” Arrington said. “Because I didn’t know it was coming out or anything like that.” I didn’t know I was going to be the top prospect or anything like that. Arrington, said”

As far as football goes, according to Arrington he said that “Tennessee, San Diego State, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Nebraska all these schools stay tapped in.”

“Eventually he’s probably going to have to pick.” Mount Miguel Track Coach Antoine Woods said.” Because how many guys do you see in the NFL that are also Olympic type sprinters. “I don’t know when that time is going to be.” I think for both sports football and track as long as we can see him doing both I think its special for all of us to see.”

