Two-sport standout Dwayne Wimbley Jr. seeing his profile rise

Dwayne Wimbley Jr. is a two-sport athlete that lists a handful of offers on both the basketball and football fronts. His college future feels like it might be on the hardwood, however, as the buzz around his game is starting to pick up even more momentum this spring.

Wimbley, who plays alongside mega-prospects Cameron and Cayden Boozer for Nightrydas Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit, is averaging 11.8 PPG and 5.8 RPG through six games this spring and has college coaches taking note of his development.

Rivals recently spoke with Wimbley about the main players in his recruitment as well as what could be next in his process.

*****

ON HIS LIST OF SCHOLARSHIP OFFERS:

“James Madison, Mercer, Jacksonville, FIU, Ohio, Chicago State, Hampton, Florida Gulf Coast, Florida State and Stanford.”

ON FLORIDA STATE:

“Coach [Stan] Jones is recruiting me for FSU. I took a visit there on my birthday last June. I toured the school, but I’ve seen it a couple times over the years already.”

ON WHAT HE IS LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE:

“I’m just looking to build a family-like bond with the coaching staff and the players. I want to feel out the culture and see if I fit in. I want to see if they have the same dog mentality as me.”

ON POTENTIAL VISITS:

“I’m just waiting to see what other offers I get, once more schools get in contact, I’ll definitely take a lot of visits.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:

“You're gonna get 100% every time I play. I’m going to lock up the best player on the team and go all out.”

ON HIS FOOTBALL OFFERS:

“FIU is the only school that has offered me for both. [In football], I have Toledo, Colorado State, Coastal Carolina and a few others.”

ON IF HE WOULD RATHER PLAY FOOTBALL OR BASKETBALL IN COLLEGE:

“Probably basketball.”

*****

RIVALS' REACTION

It certainly feels as though Wimbley will find a home at the high-major level. For now, Florida State seems like one of the high-majors to watch, seeing as though the three-star prospect’s father knows and trusts Leonard Hamilton from his time playing for the veteran coach when Hamilton was an assistant at Miami.

That said, Wimbley’s recruitment has a lot of moving parts so nothing seems set in stone at this juncture.