Two SNP politicians allegedly had affair during lockdown, it has emerged

Rumours of an alleged affair are reportedly well known in the Scottish Parliament - PeopleImages/Getty Images

Two SNP politicians allegedly had an affair during lockdown after intimate text messages were reportedly uncovered on a mobile phone.

The secret relationship is said to have carried on during the Covid pandemic in 2020, when the SNP forced the rest of the country to stay at home under tough lockdown restrictions.

The devastated spouse of one of the politicians told the Scottish Daily Mail that the clandestine trysts had “wrecked” his marriage. The names of those involved cannot be revealed for legal reasons.

It echoed Matt Hancock, the former UK health secretary, whose affair with an aide in the same year resulted in him being forced to quit for breaking Covid rules.

The heartbroken husband also said the betrayal was made even worse after he was warned that he could not make any details public. He said he was left feeling afraid for his own and his family’s safety if he opened up about the alleged affair.

The man, who has asked not to be named, told the Mail: “The affair wrecked my marriage. I have thought long and hard about going public about this, but I feel I can’t. I am fearful about the repercussions if I did, and I have to protect my family at all costs. That’s the most important thing for me.

“However, I’m relieved that people now know that there was an affair. The whole thing has been devastating for me.”

It is understood the names of the people involved and details of the reported affair have been discussed within the SNP.

Rumours of the infidelity are also well known among politicians, political aides and journalists at both Holyrood and Westminster.

A source close to the story said: “There were a lot of rumours about the affair and the politician’s other half was well aware of them, but they didn’t want to do anything without evidence. It all came to a head with these texts.”