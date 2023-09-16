After two snoozy wins, Ohio State should get tested by Western Kentucky's offense

Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke described the Indiana season-opener as “boring.”

He had a point. The Hoosiers threw only 21 times, mostly short passes.

Last week, Youngstown State put it in the air only 26 times.

Both IU and YSU played more not to lose badly than to win.

Ohio State cornerback Jordan Hancock lines up against Indiana.

Western Kentucky enters Ohio Stadium as close to a 30-point underdog, but the entertainment value should be higher than OSU’s first two games. The Hilltoppers are expected to come out slinging. This is not a team that milks the play clock like Indiana and Youngstown State did.

Western Kentucky (2-0) features quarterback Austin Reed, who threw for 4,744 yards last year, the most in college football. He has thrown it 83 times for 589 yards in WKU’s two victories this year.

It is a challenge the Buckeyes’ defense welcomes.

“It’s going to be really nice,” cornerback Jordan Hancock said. “People on our team can make plays and showcase to the world how talented we are.”

No. 6 Ohio State (2-0) has allowed only 10 points, but defensive coordinator Jim Knowles knows the Buckeyes will be challenged by the Hilltoppers, who are favored to win Conference USA.

“I think it's a big test,” he said. “I really do. This is an offense that will attack on the perimeter and downfield. We had some issues with that last year. We've gotten better in our first couple games in terms of (minimizing) explosive plays, but we haven't really been tested yet, so this will be important.”

The Buckeyes’ inability to prevent big plays in losses to Michigan and Georgia caused Knowles to reevaluate his scheme in the offseason. He believes he has the elite personnel at Ohio State he didn’t have in his previous stops and therefore doesn’t need to gamble as much.

His defense will still be aggressive and try to confuse offenses, but he’ll do so while curtailing the risk of breakdowns that can result in big plays.

Coach Ryan Day said he accepts that Western Kentucky will complete passes. The key will be to limit the damage from them with sure tackling.

“You have to be able to keep the ball in front of you,” Knowles said. “You’ve got to be able to ‘smart swarm.’ You've got to go chase with proper leverage. You can't just chase like randomly on the screens. Everybody's got to be at the right place.”

The Buckeyes lost containment a few times against Youngstown State. The Penguins weren’t good enough to convert those breakdowns into huge plays. Western Kentucky’s receivers, led by Easton Messer, Dalvin Smith and Blue Smith, can. Blue Smith started his career as a Buckeye before transferring after his freshman season to Cincinnati.

Putting pressure on Reed won’t be easy. He hasn’t been sacked this year and was sacked only 11 times last year.

“Reed does a good job of getting the ball out of his hands quickly,” Day said. “He's fearless. He's got good movement. You can tell he's got a great understanding of how they're trying to attack each defense.”

With Notre Dame and quarterback Sam Hartman on deck next week, Saturday will show whether the Buckeyes’ confidence in their defense is justified.

“It's a good challenge for our defense to be able to face an offense that is going to spread you out and throw it,” Day said. “It’s a great challenge for our defensive line to push the line of scrimmage and get after the quarterback. In the back end, (they’ll) challenge our coverage, and it’s an opportunity to get their hands on balls.”

Western Kentucky might be able to put up points, but if the Hilltoppers have any chance to pull the upset, they’ll have to slow the Buckeyes on defense. WKU allowed 540 yards in its 41-24 win over South Florida, including 374 on the ground. Even in a 52-22 victory last week over Houston Christian, the Hilltoppers gave up 368 yards.

Kyle McCord, who has won the OSU quarterback job over Devin Brown, should be able to put up big numbers.

“It's going to be a whole different game, the opposite (side of the) spectrum from what we experienced last couple of weeks,” Day said, “so we're excited to get on the field Saturday and see how this game shakes out.”

