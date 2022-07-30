Two Sixers legends named to Philadelphia sports Mount Rushmore

To be on a city’s Mount Rushmore of sports, one has to be more than exceptional in the game. They have to be terrific in every sense of the word and be able to put the team above themselves more often than not.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a number of candidates to be on the Philadelphia sports Mount Rushmore. Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Moses Malone, Allen Iverson, Charles Barkley and plenty of others have stepped up to the plate and done a lot for the city.

SportingNews put together its Mount Rushmore for Philadelphia and two Sixers legends made up for half of the mountain:

Julius Erving

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

SpotingNews on Dr. J.:

When it comes to Dr. J, the rest of the world is deeply indebted to Philadelphia. He was only a glorious rumor in the early 1970s, when he levitated through two seasons with the Virginia Squires and three more with the New York Nets, averaging a double-double all five seasons and authoring an endless series of dazzling plays that were retold almost like fables. When Doc got to Philly, everyone got to see what they’d been missing.

Allen Iverson

Mansoor Ahmed/Getty Images

SportingNews on Iverson:

He left Philadelphia without a championship, and only came close just once. He did not play his entire career in the city, wasn’t one of those lifers who comes and stays and becomes as much a part of the scene as Wawa and Cheez Whiz. There are multiple generations, though, for whom Allen Iverson is the defining Philly athlete. Regardless of whether you belong to those age groups, though, he is the greatest pure athlete you’ve ever seen wear the uniform of a Philadelphia pro team. Has there ever been anyone in any sport – anywhere, in fact – with a greater combination of speed, quickness, body control, elevation, mastery of the game in question and chew-nails toughness?

