Two signings who could transform Barcelona’s midfield next season

Two signings who could transform Barcelona’s midfield next season

Barcelona have been actively searching for a strong defensive midfielder, which is a top priority for the team.

Although many names have been suggested, Barcelona have not made any significant progress in securing a deal so far.

At one point, Barcelona was close to signing Guido Rodriguez from Real Betis. However, the timing was off, and complications with the Financial Fair Play regulations caused the deal to fall through.

Despite these setbacks, Barcelona remain hopeful. They are working towards meeting the 1:1 financial rule, which would allow them more flexibility in pursuing their targets.

Here are two potential signings who could greatly improve Barcelona’s midfield for the upcoming season:

Mikel Merino’s performance during the 2023/24 season went under the radar. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images)

Mikel Merino may not be the most famous player in La Liga, but he is one of the best options for Barcelona as they look to strengthen their midfield.

Merino plays for Real Sociedad and had a strong season, scoring eight goals in all competitions. He is also reliable on defence, averaging 2.3 tackles, 0.5 interceptions, and 1.7 clearances per game over 43 matches.

Strengthening the defensive midfield is crucial for Barcelona, and Merino fits the bill with his experience and skill set.

His contract with Real Sociedad is set to expire in a year, making him a viable target for a club with financial constraints like Barcelona.

It must be noted that his release clause is €65 million, which is too high for Barcelona, so they plan to offer €30 million instead. Negotiations will likely continue throughout the summer as Barcelona tries to secure Merino within their budget.

Xavi Simons could be a fantastic addition to the Barcelona squad. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

In Flick’s 4-2-3-1 system, an attacking midfielder is essential, and Xavi Simons could be the perfect fit.

Simons, currently with PSG, spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig and he is expected to be loaned out again, which could work in Barcelona’s favour given their financial challenges.

However, the arrival of Flick as coach has slowed down Barcelona’s pursuit of the midfielder. Despite this, discussions about bringing him back to Barcelona have been ongoing. Simons himself prefers a move to Barcelona over other clubs.

If Barcelona can secure Simons, they would gain a highly skilled attacking midfielder who could significantly boost their offence.

The challenge will be convincing PSG to let Simons go. If Barcelona can manage this, Simons would add a lot of creativity and offensive power to the team.

In conclusion, Barcelona are focused on strengthening their midfield by signing key players. While Merino would provide much-needed defensive support, Simons would enhance the team’s attacking capabilities.

The club’s financial situation poses challenges, but they remain optimistic about making these crucial signings to improve their squad for the next season.