Two shot in possible Fort Worth gang violence overnight Saturday, police say

Two people shot late Saturday night in the 7000 block of Egret Drive in Fort Worth did not share any information with police to help in finding who shot them, a police spokesman said.

Police responded to a call around 11 p.m. about the shooting and arrived at the scene to find MedStar paramedics working on the victims. The victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The gang unit of the Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the incident.