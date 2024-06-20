Two Serie A Clubs Vying To Sign Young Inter Milan Goalkeeper

Inter Milan goalkeeper Filip Stankovic reportedly has two suitors in Serie A in the shape of Empoli and Venezia.

The 22-year-old is the son of Nerazzurri treble hero Dejan Stankovic, and has started his career at Inter’s academy.

The custodian spent the last two campaigns on loan at Dutch club FC Volendam and Serie B side Sampdoria respectively.

The Serbian managed to impress last term at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, earning himself admirers in Italy’s top flight. He registered eight clean sheets in 37 Serie B appearances while conceding 49 goals in the process.

So according to FcInterNews, Stankovic has offers on the table from Empoli and Venezia.

The Tuscan side managed to avoid relegation in dramatic fashion thanks to a late winner against AS Roma courtesy of M’Baye Niang.

On the other hand, the Venetians earned a promotion to Serie A after prevailing in the Serie B playoffs.

Moreover, several other young Nerazzurri starlets are leaving on loan this summer.

We begin with Andrea Moretti who spent the previous campaign on loan at Pro Patria. This time around, Cittadella and Catania are reportedly interested in the 22-year-old defender.

Then we have Luca Di Maggio who impressed this term with the Nerazzurri’s Primavera squad. The 19-year-old will be looking to embark on his first professional experience.

As the source tells it, Serie C clubs Pescara and Ternana are keeping tabs on the midfielder. However, his agent Alessandro Lucci could also find him accommodation in Serie B.

Finally, Alessandro Fontanarosa has attracted the interest of Sampdoria and Modena. The 21-year-old defender spent the previous campaign on loan at Cosenza.