Two seniors surprised with scholarship from former St. Louis Ram

ST. LOUIS – On the final day of school at Cardinal Ritter College Prep, students signed yearbooks, ate ice cream, and reminisced about the school year. But two seniors were in for a big surprise.

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce was expected at the school to speak with the football team, but there was an extra detail left out. It was unknown to Charlye Moody and Cameron Clark that Bruce was about to get them started on their future.

“I really just thought we were getting ice cream,” Moody said.

Bruce presented both students with a $5,000 scholarship each from his foundation, partnered with Ameren. The program has been helping fund scholarships for St. Louis area high school students since 2008.

“We wanted to go to school and get as much money as possible, and as much support as I need,” Moody said. “To be called out in front of the whole cafeteria, it made me feel really special.”

“With this $5,000, I feel rewarded,” Clark said. “You know, working hard, giving the overtime, just doing what you do best. It’s a blessing.”

Bruce said it’s a good feeling to give back to the community that showed him love during his time with the Rams.

Moody is preparing to study nursing at the University of Missouri, and Clark is headed to Alabama A&M to study computer science.

The hope is that the scholarship can have a big impact.

“I think it’s a perfect opportunity for the foundation and Ameren to come in and deliver a package to someone, a package of hope and love, and to let them know that the hard work is paying off,” Bruce said.

