Two SEC transfer EDGE rushers commit to Colorado in span of 24 hours

While they’re still firmly (for now) in the Pac-12, the Buffaloes are loading up with SEC talent, especially on the defensive line.

CU gained a commitment from former Ole Miss EDGE JJ Hawkins on Monday evening and not even 24 hours later, Missouri transfer Arden Walker, a Colorado native who played at Cherry Creek High School, joined the herd on Tuesday morning.

Both Hawkins and Walker played somewhat sparingly last season as redshirt freshmen. The former made one tackle in four games played for the Rebels while Walker saw action in 12 games, including a start in the Tigers’ regular season finale, and recorded six tackles on the year.

Walker was a two-time state champion at Cherry Creek who signed with Missouri over UCLA and Colorado back in 2020. His father, Arthur, played for the Buffs in the late 1980s and was an All-Big Eight defensive lineman.

Other former SEC players to join the Buffs’ D-line/EDGE room this offseason include Jordan Domineck (Arkansas) and Amari McNeill (Tennessee).

BREAKING: Former Missouri EDGE Arden Walker tells me he has Committed to Colorado! The 6’3 255 EDGE will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. “Especially being from Colorado and also being a legacy buff, I’ve seen the ups and downs of the program. I believe this is a shift.”… pic.twitter.com/HUYfuENBOc — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 9, 2023

