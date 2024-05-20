Advertisement

Two SEC teams jump Arkansas in new USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

steve holley
·1 min read

Arkansas may have clinched the SEC West division title over the weekend at Texas A&M, but losing two of three to the Aggies caused the Razorbacks to fall in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll, released Monday, May 20.

Arkansas (43-12 overall, 20-10 SEC) fell two spots to No. 4 in the new poll. Texas A&M (44-11) climbed one spot to No. 3, and Kentucky (39-12) moved up to No. 2.

Tennessee (46-10) stayed at No. 1 for the third consecutive week after sweeping South Carolina to earn the top seed in this week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover. At 22-8 in conference play, both the Volunteers and Wildcats earned a share of the SEC regular-season title.

By virtue of winning the SEC West, Arkansas will be the No. 2 seed in the tournament and will face the winner of Alabama-South Carolina in the Diamond Hogs’ tournament opener Wednesday.

Clemson (40-13) rounded out the top five of the coaches poll. The Tigers were one of seven ACC teams to crack the Top 25 — the most by any conference.

The SEC had six schools ranked in the poll. In addition to the conference taking the top four spots in the coaches poll, Georgia (39-14) ended the regular season ranked No. 9. Mississippi State (36-19) also cracked the Top 25 at No. 16.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire