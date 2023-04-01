Two SEC schools are co-leaders for four-star wide receiver Mario Craver

Auburn is looking to sign an impressive wide receiver class in the 2024 recruiting cycle and a key target is four-star receiver Mario Craver.

Craver is from Pinson, Alabama and the Tigers are one of the top teams in his recruitment. They are battling a host of other schools, but Craver told Blake Alderman of 247Sports that Auburn and Florida are his top two schools.

“Amazing, he said of the process. “It’s really going pretty quick. This is the moment where everyone is starting to push. I am trying to stay true to who has been sticking with me the longest and try to see through the fake.”

The 5-foot-9, 152-pounder took unofficial visits to both schools in March and is planning to officially visit both later this spring or in the summer. He also revealed that he plans to commit before his senior season starts.

Craver is the No. 239 overall player and No. 35 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 14 player from Alabama.

Hugh Freeze and Auburn have already landed an impressive haul of in-state targets in the 2024 cycle. They have commitments from the No. 8 (J'Marion Burnette), No. 18 (A'mon Lane), and No. 22 (Jayden Lewis) players in the state.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire