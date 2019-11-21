Take Two: Which SEC school lands Zykeivous Walker?

S2pioaymralzl6krzva3

Rivals.com

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Scroll to continue with content Ad









CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

ALL-DECADE: Top QBs | Top RBs | Top WRs | Programs trending up, down | Biggest busts | Ranking the No. 1s | Crazy recruiting storylines in 2010

Feos4z168awbihlsbjoz

THE STORYLINE

Zykeivous Walker is getting ready to make a decision and after one final visit the four-star defensive end could be prepared to close out his recruitment.



The Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County standout has Georgia, Florida, Auburn and Alabama atop his list and he’ll be taking another visit to Athens this weekend. After that, Walker plans to sit down with his family and reach a decision on his future home.

Florida has been aggressively recruiting Walker for a long time and the Gators still have a great shot at landing him.

Auburn seems to be surging late. It has always been considered to be the outsider but it keeps sticking around and Walker does have a lot of interest there. Alabama would be considered a huge stretch at this point.

Then there is Georgia. The four-star grew up a fan of the Bulldogs and he’s been to campus numerous times. But throughout his recruitment, other schools have been more aggressive in trying to land him.

Which SEC team is going to win out?

FIRST TAKE: CHAD SIMMONS, SOUTHEAST ANALYST

Story continues

“Georgia has always been considered the favorite. He grew up a Georgia fan. They didn’t recruit him maybe as hard as Florida has done over the last year so that’s kept Florida in the mix. He’s been to Gainesville a lot. Auburn is the darkhorse in this but with Georgia getting the last visit and then a decision coming in the next few weeks, Georgia is going to be tough to beat.”





SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, NATIONAL RECRUITING DIRECTOR

Read More