Take Two: Will SEC lose out to Noah Sewell's family ties to Oregon?

THE STORYLINE

Noah Sewell is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2020 class because he’s a massive 260-pound linebacker who answered the question this summer whether he could stay at that position.

The Orem, Utah, standout was outstanding at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas among other stops and he clearly emerged as one of the best linebackers in the country.

The next question is where does Sewell play his college football?

He has booked official visits to Georgia and Texas A&M so far and all throughout his recruitment, Sewell has been intrigued by SEC teams. Alabama is another possible stop in the coming months.

But his brother, Penei, is an offensive tackle at Oregon and Sewell has had excellent trips to Eugene as well. Playing with his older brother has also been of interest and Oregon is recruiting better than any team in the Pac-12.

Will Sewell carve out his own path and play football somewhere in the SEC or is the standout linebacker destined to not only play with his brother but find his best fit at Oregon?

TAKE ONE: Mark Passwaters, AggieYell.com

“Sewell's a tough guy to read. He is giving a serious look to the SEC and he should -- he's an SEC-style linebacker. He'd be at his best against run-heavy offenses, not against the pass-heavy schemes of the Pac-12. His talents would be maximized at a place like A&M, Georgia or Alabama. If the NFL is the ultimate target, the SEC is the place for him. But family ties are very hard to ignore.”

TAKE TWO: Mike Farrell, Rivals.com

