Two SEC contenders leapfrog into the Top 10 of latest US LBM Coaches Poll

Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) bounced back for a much-needed 30-17 win over South Carolina (2-6, 1-5 SEC) over the weekend. Yet, the coaches’ panel didn’t bat an eye following the victory.

The US LBM Coaches Poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 63 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on, down to one point for 25th.

The Aggies were shut out in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll for the second consecutive week, having not registered a single vote despite getting back into the win column. Truth be told, it’s not a surprise, as the Maroon and White will need a more convincing win to garner some love from the coaches poll.

Hence, the timing of their Week 10 opponent could not be more opportune. The Aggies will hit the road to The Vaught for a much-anticipated matchup against Ole Miss, who moved up one spot to No. 10 in the coaches poll.

The Rebels sliding into the No. 10 spot gives the SEC two representatives within the Top 10 in the latest rankings update. Ole Miss is joined by Alabama, who stood pat at No. 8. Part of the reason why the Rebels moved up into the Top 10 was courtesy of Oklahoma’s dramatic 38-33 loss to Kansas on Saturday.

The Jayhawks tore down the goalposts and, simultaneously, tore down the Sooners from their Top 10 ranking in the coaches poll. Oklahoma dropped five spots to No. 11, while Kansas skyrocketed back into the Top 25, sitting at No. 23.

Elsewhere, the top five remain unchanged, with Georgia (No. 1), Michigan (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 3), Florida State (No. 4), and Washington (No. 5) holding firm.

Here is a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 9:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 7-0 1,590 (58) – 2 Michigan 7-0 1,520 (3) – 3 Ohio State 6-0 1,454 (3) – 4 Florida State 8-0 1,439 – 5 Washington 8-0 1,344 – 6 Texas 7-1 1,212 +1 7 Oregon 7-1 1,211 +2 8 Alabama 7-1 1,187 – 9 Penn State 7-1 1,072 +1 10 Ole Miss 7-1 1,021 +1 11 Oklahoma 7-1 948 -5 12 Notre Dame 7-2 847 +2 13 LSU 6-2 809 +2 14 Missouri 7-1 741 +2 15 Louisville 7-1 701 +3 16 Tennessee 6-2 553 +4 17 Air Force 8-0 523 +2 18 Utah 6-2 509 -5 19 Oregon State 6-2 465 -7 20 UCLA 6-2 309 +4 21 Tulane 7-1 304 +2 22 USC 7-2 239 – 23 Kansas 6-2 182 +15 24 James Madison 8-0 169 +1 25 North Carolina 6-2 120 -8

Schools dropped out:

No. 21 Duke

Others Receiving Votes:

Kansas State 85; Oklahoma State 62; Fresno State 51; Miami (FL) 35; Duke 33; Iowa 20; Arizona 18; Liberty 15; SMU 6; Florida 3; UNLV 1; Toledo 1; Kentucky 1;

