Two Seahawks earn Player of the Week honors after dominant Week 1 win

What many thought was a far-fetched idea of playing NFL football during a global pandemic, week one of NFL action is nearly complete.

We knew this season would look and feel different: shortened training camps, but still highly competitive; the full four-game preseason cancelled; no fans in the stands; Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay uniform… but the regular season is officially here.

After a 38-25 win in Atlanta over the Falcons, the Seattle Seahawks are 1-0 to start this 2020-2021 season.

NBC Sports’ Peter King dished out his offensive and defensive players of the week, and named two Seahawks on that list.

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK:

Mitchell Trubisky, quarterback, Chicago Bears

Gardner Minshew, quarterback Jacksonville Jaguars

Russell Wilson, quarterback, Seattle.

“Another case of incredible efficiency by an incredible quarterback. Four touchdown passes, four incompletions. Wilson, in the first game of his ninth NFL season (man, where has the time gone?), completed 31 of 35 throws for 322 yards, with the four TDs and no picks, all while being pressured or sacked 13 times. Maybe this is finally the year Wilson wins his elusive MVP, or at least gets his first MVP vote.”

Russell Wilson has entered his ninth year in the league and is only getting better. It’s a scary sight for the other 31 teams in the NFL. With potentially another MVP-like season ahead for Wilson, will this be the year the 31-year-old quarterback finally gets a single MVP vote?

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK:

Aldon Smith, pass rusher, Dallas Cowboys

C.J. Henderson, cornerback, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jamal Adams, safety, Seattle.

“Let’s hope those three big draft choices Jets GM Joe Douglas got for this latter-day Kam Chancellor pay off. Adams was great in his Seahawks debut as Seattle beat the Falcons 38-25, leading all tacklers with 12, sacking Matt Ryan once and pressuring him twice more, with two more tackles for loss. He made his presence felt with a huge first-half hit on Julio Jones. Adams’ best play of the day: With Calvin Ridley on a Jet sweep at the Seattle 19-yard line, Adams swooped in and stoned Ridley for a loss of one.”

What a debut for Adams in a Seahawks uniform.

Following the game, Adams said he “wasn’t bored” in his first game with the Seahawks since getting traded from the New York Jets.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll was impressed as well.

“You couldn’t help but watch Jamal Adams. He’s all over the place,” Carroll said.

