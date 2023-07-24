Two Saints draft picks pass their physicals in time for training camp

This is good news: four New Orleans Saints players passed their physicals to open training camp on the field with their teammates rather than on the sidelines with an injury designation, including a pair of draft picks. The only players remaining on the injury lists are sixth-round wide receiver A.T. Perry (non-football injury) and undrafted rookie cornerback Anthony Johnson (physically unable to perform).

Third-round running back Kendre Miller was held out of spring training sessions after a late-season meniscus injury in 2022, but he’ll be active at training camp from the first day. That’s also the case for fourth-round offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri, who injured his lower leg during organized team activities. He’s now recovered and medically cleared to return to practice.

Here are the four players who were activated on Monday:

RB Kendre Miller (from NFI)

OL Nick Saldiveri (from PUP)

WR Shaquan Davis (from NF)

TE Miller Forristall (from PUP)

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire