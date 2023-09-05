How two Rutgers football freshmen capitalized on big opportunities in season-opening win

PISCATAWAY – Two true freshmen, two big opportunities.

They each took advantage of their chances.

Wide receiver Ian Strong and running back Ja’shon Benjamin, both of whom signed with Rutgers football as part of the 2023 recruiting class, each made key contributions in the Scarlet Knights’ 24-7 season-opening win Sunday at SHI Stadium.

This could just be the start.

“(Wide receivers) coach (Dave) Brock told me my moment was coming,” Strong said, “so I took the opportunity and I hope I get way more moments.”

There’s a good chance that happens if Strong keeps making plays like he did against Northwestern. Strong, a product of St. Anthony’s High School on Long Island and the top-ranked recruit in New York according to 247Sports, hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Wimsatt, dragging his left toe in the back-left corner of the end zone to stay inbounds.

Rutgers freshman running back Ja'shon Benjamin ran for 46 yards on 20 carries in the Scarlet Knights' 24-7 win over Northwestern Sunday at SHI Stadium.

It was an athletic play that was initially ruled incomplete but overturned after a review.

“It was a great throw by Gavin,” Strong said. “Nothing more I could ask for.”

Ian Strong a 'bright prospect' for Rutgers football

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Strong was recruited as a safety but moved to wide receiver for the start of spring practices. It was a position of need for Rutgers and Strong provided the right skillset.

“Coach (Greg) Schiano said my best way to get on the field was to move to offense so I took the opportunity,” Strong said. “That’s really it.”

It helps that his quarterback has plenty of faith in him.

“I have a lot of confidence in him as a receiver,” Wimsatt said. “He’s obviously grown from the spring. I think he’s just doing a great job every day being intentional and growing as a receiver.”

Schiano praised Strong for the way he worked in training camp.

“I think he is really a future bright, bright prospect,” Schiano said. “In training camp, he didn't miss a practice. He just worked his tail off every day, and Coach Brock has done a very good job bringing him along. Coach Brock is a seasoned veteran. He didn't put too much on his plate at first and then just kept loading him up.

Ja'shon Benjamin impresses in first opportunity

Benjamin, meanwhile, came through for the Scarlet Knights on a day in which their running back depth was thin. Sam Brown was questionable – Schiano said he could’ve played “in a pinch” but hadn’t gotten much practice time in the days leading up to the game – and Aaron Young was unavailable.

EDELSON As QB Gavin Wimsatt takes charge, Rutgers football moves forward in win over Northwestern

So Rutgers turned to Kyle Monangai and Benjamin to provide the 1-2 punch at running back. Benjamin finished with 46 yards on 20 carries.

“Just staying prepared, working on my body, studying the film,” Benjamin said of the days before the game. “It’s my time so I’ve got to be prepared for it.”

Like Strong, the 5-foot-9, 195-pound Benjamin, a product of Pahokee High School in Florida, also had a productive training camp to earn the opportunity.

In his first chance to carry that into a game, Benjamin succeeded.

“I thought this scene was not too big (for him),” Schiano said.

Monangai, the Don Bosco product now in his fourth season with Rutgers, has seen Benjamin get better and better.

“Ja’shon has definitely made a big improvement,” Monangai said. “I think even from the beginning of training camp to the end of training camp. This week being game week, you saw a different level of focus in him. There’s definitely nerves there going into your first college game obviously, but I think he handled it perfectly. He was on the sideline locked in, taking the coaching points, asking what he would’ve done better. He’s growing each and every day. I was happy for him.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Ian Strong, Ja'shon Benjamin impress early