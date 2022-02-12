Two rules that need to be adjusted for the 2022 season

The game of college football is one of the best atmospheres. The fans, the student sections, the electric entrances to the stadium.

There is so much to love about the game but there are a few parts of the game that make you scratch your head. We can all complain about officiating but it isn’t just one conference that is worse than another. It feels that way at times because more often than not the SEC has the national stage.

While there is no clearcut answer to fix officiating at the collegiate level, there are two areas of the game that I would like to be fixed immediately. Let’s start with the one rule that I think everyone can agree on.

Fix The Targeting Rule

Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) reacts to being called for targeting at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Georgia Bulldogs lead the Auburn Tigers 17-3 at halftime. Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

The rule itself is a good one. Players should be penalized for targeting but there needs to be some modification. Any player that is confirmed by instant replay is ejected from the game. Regardless of the believed intent was there or not. The team is penalized 15 yards and they lose that player for the rest of the game. If the guilty player is ejected in the second half, they have to sit the first half of the next game.

I think that is a bit much. The suggestion here would be to have targeting penalties put into two categories, much as they do with flagrant fouls in basketball.

Targeting 1: The player is penalized for targeting but remains in the game.

Targeting 2: The player is immediately ejected from the game and sent to the sideline. This ruling would be for clear malicious intent based on instant replay.

That rule change is better for the game of football.

Next, a rule that needs an overhaul

The Rule of Taunting

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) celebrates with Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the first quarter in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With a sport as physical as football is, emotions often run hot in the heat of battle. We see it all the time, such as the “Crane” pose after a touchdown. We saw the Alabama Crimson Tide do it. When the Auburn men’s basketball team played Alabama, Bruce Pearl busted out the Crane pose.

Celebrating with your teammates or even showing emotion after a big play shouldn’t be penalized. Within reason, there should be penalties if a line is crossed but for the most part, taunting was called way too often across the landscape of college football.

The big one that grabs the headlines is “Horns Down” by opposing teams when they play the Texas Longhorns. Teams would incur a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty. If two of those penalties are called against one player, then they are ejected from the game.

Let the athletes show emotion, it makes the game that much better.