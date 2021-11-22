Two ruled out, four listed as questionable for Wisconsin’s contest at Minnesota

Wisconsin released its status report for Saturday’s battle with Minnesota for Paul Bunyan’s Axe earlier today.

The report sees Wisconsin mostly healthy at key positions heading into the contest, which is good news after the team battled through cluster injuries at both tight end and running back.

Also of note: star inside linebacker Leo Chenal left Saturday’s contest but returned after missing only a series. He is not listed on the team’s injury report.

Related: Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 12 — Wisconsin gets one step closer

Here is Wisconsin’s full Monday status report for the Minnesota game:

Players listed as OUT: wide receiver A.J. Abbott, tight end Hayden Rucci

Players listed as questionable: running back Jackson Acker, defensive end Rodas Johnson, outside linebacker Spencer Lytle, inside linebacker Jordan Turner

Injury report and depth chart for the #Badgers for Axe week. pic.twitter.com/l0fpRcnvOr — Colten Bartholomew (@CBartWSJ) November 22, 2021

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

List