Two-Round Tuesday: Chargers address CB, OT in latest mock draft

Sitting at 8-6, the Chargers are on the verge of making the playoffs. Therefore, it would not be surprising if the offseason is the last thing on fans’ minds.

Nonetheless, it is bound to creep up before you know it, which means the roster reconstruction will be in full effect.

Until then, I am going to introduce prospects that general manager Tom Telesco could look to draft next April.

With that being said, here is my latest two-round projection that sees the Bolts take a cornerback and right tackle.

Round 1, No. 22, CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Asante Samuel Jr. has proven to be the Chargers’ best cornerback in just his first season but has had two concussions. Michael Davis has played better in prior weeks, but nothing to warrant the money he was paid this past offseason. Chris Harris Jr. will be a free agent after this season. Tevaughn Campbell hasn’t done anything to be relied upon as a long-term starter. Behind them, there is no depth.

As a result, Los Angeles will be in the market for a starting-caliber corner, and the draft is loaded with top-end talent, including McDuffie. There wasn’t a lot to boast about regarding the Huskie’s 2021 season, with the exception of McDuffie’s play on the back end of the defense. He allowed just 16-of-36 targets for 111 yards and zero touchdowns on 296 coverage snaps in 2021 and he’s missed only six tackles on 101 attempts, per Pro Football Focus.

McDuffie’s physical stature isn’t eye-popping, as he is just 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds. But Samuel is the perfect example that size is not a necessity to play the position at a high level in the NFL. Perfectly suited for Brandon Staley’s system, McDuffie possesses elite athleticism, short-area quickness, tremendous instincts, and a nose for the football in run support. Furthermore, he has inside-out versatility.

Round 2, No. 54, OT Max Mitchell, Louisiana

The Chargers hit a home run with the selection of Rashawn Slater. Now, Los Angeles must look to find the long-term solution on the opposite side, with Bryan Bulaga’s future up in the air after dealing with injuries during his time with L.A.

General manager Tom Telesco demonstrated this past offseason that he is all in on investing in quarterback Justin Herbert, which is why he could choose to solidify the spot early on in the draft if he does not find a veteran in the free agency pool.

Mitchell led all FBS tackles with a 94.8 PFF grade, as the 6-foot-6, 303-pound tackle allowed only 13 pressures and three sacks this season while racking up the third-most big-time run blocks. In addition, he never committed a penalty or missed an offensive snap.

Currently projected as a mid-round selection, Mitchell is a guy I expect to rise up draft boards through his showing at the Senior Bowl.

