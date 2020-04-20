With two Round 1 picks and none in Rounds 2-4, 49ers talking trade

The 49ers have two first-round draft picks, having picked up an additional one by trading DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis. The 49ers also have zero picks in the second, third and fourth rounds, having traded those picks to acquire Dee Ford and Emmanuel Sanders.

But that may not be the case by Thursday night, as the 49ers are looking to trade in the first round and pick up some later picks.

The 49ers put out word, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, that they want more picks and are open to doing business at either of their first-round spots, No. 13 or No. 31.

As it currently stands, the 49ers are slated to draft twice on Thursday night, then not at all on Friday and not until the 50th pick of the third day on Saturday. It seems fair to say that won’t be the case once everything shakes out. Expect the 49ers to move down in the first round.

