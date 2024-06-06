The two requirements for Manchester City to sell Julian Alvarez this summer revealed following end-of-season meeting

Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez will only be sold this summer subject to two major requirements being passed, amid growing transfer interest in the striker.

The 24-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for a series of top European clubs, with both Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain amongst the teams interested in signing the Argentina international from Manchester City this summer.

Alvarez, who moved to the Etihad Stadium for £14 million in July 2022 from River Plate, signed a new one-year contract extension with the Sky Blues last year, with the striker having a long-term deal until 2028 in east Manchester as a result.

The Argentinian made 54 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side this term, registering 30 direct goal involvements, despite making only six starts since the start of January for Manchester City.

Alvarez won a second Premier League title alongside success in both the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup this season, with the forward also looking to win more international silverware this summer at the Copa America in the United States.

The striker won the FIFA World Cup within months of moving to the Etihad Stadium, with Alvarez having scored seven goals in 29 appearances for Argentina.

Etihad officials are expected to reject any transfer approaches for Alvarez this summer, with an unnamed Premier League also reportedly considering an offer for the 24-year-old in the coming weeks.

Manchester City would only consider a sale subject to two requirements according to journalist Veronica Brunati, after Alvarez ‘did not ask’ to be sold during an end-of-season meeting with Club bosses.

An offer in excess of €80 million and a request to leave from Alvarez would reportedly be required for the Sky Blues to sanction a summer sale, with Manchester City yet to receive any formal offers for the striker amid links to both Atletico Madrid and PSG.

Etihad officials are expected to sanction a series of exits for first-team players this summer however, with Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Kyle Walker and Matheus Nunes all linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

Kalvin Phillips and Joao Cancelo could also complete permanent departures from Manchester City this summer, following loan spells during the 2023/24 campaign.