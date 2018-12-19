Recruit whose dad wore full uniform on visit commits to Florida with a Chucky doll

Remember the recruit whose dad joined him in full uniform while posing for photos on a visit to Florida?





That was Lloyd Summerall, a four-star defensive end out of Lakeland, Florida. Summerall apparently liked how he — and his dad — looked in the Gators jersey as he officially signed with UF as a part of its 2019 class on Wednesday.

Summerall — one of three Lakeland High School recruits to commit to Florida — announced his decision live on ESPNU, and did so with a Chucky doll to follow in the footsteps of other recruits from the state.

(via ESPN)

Summerall’s Lakeland teammate, four-star tight end Keon Zipperer, also committed to Florida on Wednesday. Zipperer had the Chucky doll with him as well.

(via ESPN)

Offensive lineman Deyavie Hammond, another four-star recruit from Lakeland who chose UF, was the only one of the three who did not have Chucky with him during his announcement.

The Chucky doll is a callback to Florida’s Dominique Easley and Dante Fowler, who used to carry around a big Chucky doll as far back as 2011. That influenced other players from the state, including Byron Cowart (Auburn) and Andrew Chatfield, who signed with Florida last year.

Four-star LB Andrew Chatfield picks Florida with help from a Chucky doll. https://t.co/lKfWsmlhUL pic.twitter.com/TwL4bAI6bq — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) February 7, 2018





Chatfield’s American Heritage High School teammate, four-star defensive lineman Nesta Silvera, also had the doll with him while he announced his commitment to Miami.

Of Florida’s 21 commitments, 13 are from the state of Florida. Dan Mullen is doing great work in replenishing the Gators roster. UF’s 2019 class is currently ranked No. 17 in the country by Rivals.com.

