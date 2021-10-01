In one of his three snaps, Denzel Mims caught a 40-yard pass in the Jets’ Week One loss to Carolina.

Mims hasn’t had another opportunity since.

That will change on Sunday, as head coach Robert Saleh told reporters in his Friday press conference that the receiver will be active for New York’s Week Four matchup with Tennessee.

A second-round pick in last year’s draft, Mims has been inactive for the last two games. But with receivers Elijah Moore and Jeff Smith both ruled out with concussions, Mims is the next man up.

Mims caught 23 passes for 357 yards as a rookie.

Saleh also told reporters receiver Jamison Crowder, who has missed the first three games with a groin injury, is set to make his 2021 debut on Sunday. He had 59 catches for 699 yards with six touchdowns in 2020.

Safety Marcus Maye (ankle) has also been ruled out for Sunday, with Saleh saying the hope is that Maye can return after New York’s bye in Week Six.

With two receivers out due to injury, Denzel Mims will be active this week for Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk