Two reasons why Washington and Eric Reid didn't agree to a deal

Two reasons why Washington and Reid didn't agree to a deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Last week, the Washington Football Team reportedly offered Eric Reid a position on their practice squad. After losing Landon Collins to a season-ending Achilles injury, Ron Rivera turned to the safety he got to know in Carolina as a possible reinforcement for his new franchise.

However, Reid declined the chance, and on Monday, Rivera explained what their back-and-forth on the matter was like.

"Eric and I were very honest with each other," the coach began.

"I told him the reason why I had offered him the practice squad spot, the veteran spot, was so that he could come in, he could get his legs under him because he really hadn't had an opportunity to go into camp or be a part of anything, so I wanted him to build his way up into it. Eric felt that he had kept himself in great shape and that he'd be ready for any action, because he's a smart football player."

So, why didn't Rivera up his proposal in order to secure a veteran he trusts and who has a solid track record in the league?

Well, while he believes in Reid enough to approach him about a possible reunion in Washington, Rivera also has faith in some of his in-house options. Kam Curl is a guy who's performed well in some sub-packages for the Burgundy and Gold defense, and Jeremy Reaves is someone who's in line for a promotion to the active roster to provide further depth.

Curl and Reaves don't have the experience or numbers that Reid does, but they do have Rivera's respect because of how they've worked and progressed. Curl has done that on Sundays, while Reaves has accomplished that in training camp and at practice.

Therefore, Rivera and Reid ended their dialogue respectfully, and Washington will apparently forge ahead at safety with players already on their roster.

That could absolutely change if Deshazor Everett, Curl, Reaves and Troy Apke don't perform in the next few games, but it's the plan for now. The back part of the secondary will absolutely look different without Collins, though his snaps will be going to some familiar names.